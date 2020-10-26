LANSING — According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Shiawassee County Saturday reported its 33rd COVID-19 death.
Statewide, there are 158,026 confirmed cases of the virus and 7,182 deaths.
Shiawassee County’s health department is scheduled to provide its next update Wednesday. The state does not update its website over the weekend.
According to a message sent to school district residents Sunday night, Chesaning Union Schools announced its has seen two confirmed cases of the coronavirus among students at the high school. Because of that, the high school is closed today so the building can be cleaned and those who were in contact with the student can be contacted.
District officials said the school is expected to open Tuesday.
According to MDHHS, the number of confirmed cases in Shiawassee County as of Saturday was 644 with an additional 38 probable infections based on symptoms.
In addition to the confirmed fatalities, the state said one additional person probably died from the virus.
MDHHS reported 26,304 county residents have been tested for the disease.
In the health department’s report Wednesday, the county had 615 confirmed cases with 85 active infections.
