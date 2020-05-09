Reaching out, stopping the spread

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — Starting with the first appearance of COVID-19 infections in Shiawassee County, a health department team has been implementing a key strategy in reducing the spread, called “contact tracing.”
Shiawassee County Health Department employees are working around the clock, seven days a week, to trace, support isolation and quarantine, and monitor those who have come into contact with patients testing positive for the coronavirus.
“By patients self-isolating and contacts quarantining, they are not out in the community spreading COVID. That’s how you can slow the spread and help protect the general population,” said county Director of Personal and Community Health Nicole Greenway, leader of the contact tracing team.
On Friday, as 202 confirmed cases and 16 deaths were reported countywide, the 14-member health department team of contact tracers had monitored 218 people, racking up 3,052 interactions.
To get the labor-intensive job done, several health department employees have been reassigned from their usual duties to perform contact tracing — indefinitely.
“It’s been hard but they have been pushing through because they know how important contact tracing is,” county Health Director Larry Johnson said. “They are just a great team of heroic employees, and I’m proud of them.”
Here’s how contact tracing works: Each time a county resident tests positive for the virus, the health department opens an investigation. Patients are asked about the type and timing of their symptoms, and about the people with whom they have been in close contact.
A close contact is someone who was within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes, starting from 348 hours before the onset of illness, according to the Centers For Disease Control website. Often, Greenway said, it’s other household members who have been exposed.
Patients are encouraged to self-isolate, possibly in a bedroom or basement, while contacts are advised to quarantine themselves for at least 14 days, she said. In some cases that means hunkering down in different parts of the same house, a logistical challenge but one most people are willing to take on.
“For the most part, people have responded well,” Greenway said. “They think about their loved ones and co-workers, and they want to protect those people.”
“People want to do the right thing,” Johnson added.
Contact tracing works most effectively to stem the tide of viral infections when testing is readily available to confirm cases. With a highly contagious virus like COVID-19, time is of the essence.
“Testing is incredibly important because it helps identify the individuals who are positive, and then you can quarantine and control the spread,” Greenway said.
Testing for COVID-19 in Shiawassee County takes place at Memorial Healthcare’s Alternate Care Site, which offers in-house testing with a quick turnaround time. Testing is open to asymptomatic people, but is prioritized based on an a person’s symptoms or status as an essential worker.
As of Friday, Memorial Healthcare had collected 2,745 test specimens, with 2,476 negative results.
“We’ve been pretty impressed with Memorial’s ability to do testing, especially now that they’re testing in-house,” Johnson said. “They’ve been a great partner.”
So far, Shiawassee County has not managed to flatten the curve of new cases. What happens next depends in part how seriously people follow such recommended measures as wearing face masks in public, washing hands and social distancing.
“We’re continuing to see positive cases, and they are not all related to long-term care facilities, as they were in the beginning,” Johnson said. “We have got to continue what we’re doing with social distancing and bend the curve.”
