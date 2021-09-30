CORUNNA — Officials say the number of new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Shiawassee County fell this past week for the first time in a month, but active cases continued to rise.
The Shiawassee County Health Department said Wednesday there were 100 new, confirmed cases of the viral disease — bringing the county’s pandemic total to 6,568. The previous week, the county saw 133 new cases.
While new cases declined slightly, active cases continued rising to 486 — up from 472 the previous week. Active cases have risen in every county report since the first week of July.
County officials also said another county resident has died from the virus, bringing the total up to 111. This was the fifth straight week at least one county resident has died from the virus.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, in its own Wednesday report, said the state case total reached 1.022,575 with 20,998 deaths. There were 6,773 new cases and 100 new deaths statewide Tuesday and Wednesday.
The CDC today says 94% of the country is in the high risk category for virus transmission. Less than 1% of the nation is considered at low risk, essentially a few areas in remote Plains or mountain regions. Puerto Rico is mostly at moderate risk. All of Michigan is now considered at high risk.
In Shiawassee County, the seven-day testing positivity rate is 7.44% — well above the 3% considered to be the cutoff for preventing community spread.
According to the CDC, “Everyone in Shiawassee County, Michigan should wear a mask in public, indoor settings. Mask requirements might vary from place to place. Make sure you follow local laws, rules, regulations or guidance.”
Hospitals
According to MDHHS, hospitals in Region 1, which includes Shiawassee County, have filled 1,328 of 1,830 available beds, including 159 of 183 ICU beds. As of Wednesday, there are 14 people in the region on ventilators because of COVID among 39 confirmed ICU COVID cases.
Memorial Healthcare reported Monday that it now has just five COVID patients, including two in the ICU. The facility remains at about 50% of bed capacity.
Vaccines
The CDC Data tracker shows 55.5% of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated. Among those older than 18, the figure rises to 66.8%.
In Shiawassee County, just 43.6% of the population is vaccinated; 52.5% of those older than 18.
The CDC currently has approved vaccine use for anyone 12 years and older.
The SCHD offers walk-ins from 1 to 4 p.m. each Tuesday at the department, 149 E. Corunna Ave.
All three approved vaccines — Pfizer (12-plus), Moderna (18-plus) and Johnson & Johnson (18-plus) — are available at the department as well as area pharmacies.
The CDC now also has approved Pfizer booster shots for those 16 and older, those in long-term care, people older than 50 with underlying conditions and high-risk workers.
Schools
Owosso Public Schools since last week reported 14 confirmed cases resulting in 114 people to quarantine.
The cases affected the high school and middle school, and Bryant and Emerson elementaries.
Corunna Public Schools said on its website it has two current positive cases in the same week affecting a staff member and a student at Louise Peacock.
Ovid-Elsie Area Schools reported four new cases affecting Leonard Elementary, the middle school and high school. Thirty-five people were quarantined.
Byron Area Schools this week reported a case at the elementary school and three at the high school. Quarantine information was not listed.
Durand Area Schools reported two cases at Bertha Neal and one at the middle school. No other information was listed.
Perry Public Schools reported one case at the early childhood center, with 14 people quarantined.
Laingsburg Community Schools reported seven cases this past week at the middle and high schools. Six students were quarantined.
Morrice Area Schools reported an active case at the elementary and junior/senior high school; 15 students were quarantined.
Chesaning Union Schools reported 11 cases this past week affecting Big Rock Elementary, the middle school and high school. No information on quarantining individuals was provided.
New Lothrop Area Public Schools did not report any new cases over the past week.
