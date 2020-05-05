CORUNNA — Shiawassee County officials Monday said COVID-19 cases held nearly steady, increasing by just one to 185.
In addition, the number of fatalities in the county remained at 12. Eleven people are currently hospitalized.
Statewide numbers continue to increase with 43,950 confirmed infections of the respiratory illness and 4,135 deaths. New cases reported dropped for the fourth straight day.
Clinton County has 10 deaths and 119 cases. The Mid-Michigan District Health Department does not provide breakdowns of cases by municipality, but reports at least some infections in Duplain, Ovid and Victor townships.
Saginaw County has 726 cases and 68 deaths. The county health department says the village of Oakley and Chesaning, and Chapin, Brady, Chesaning and Maple Grove townships each have one to nine cases.
In Shiawassee County, the health department said 128 women and 57 men have the coronavirus, ranging in age from 6 to 99. Fifty-five people have recovered.
So far, 2,535 people have been tested in the county.
Officials continue to report the majority of local cases in the Durand area with 81. Nearly all of those — at least 72 — are associated with Durand Senior Care and Rehab. Most of the other Durand cases were reported at The Lodges of Durand.
The Owosso area, which includes The Meadows and Pleasant View, has the second-largest concentration with 59 cases — more than half at the two care facilities.
Residents at care facilities account for 81 cases, employees account for multiple other cases at facilities.
Older people continue to be infected at higher rates. In the county, 134 of the reported cases involve people older than 50. Only four people younger than 20 have confirmed infections. Among those who have died, 11 of 12 people were older than 60.
