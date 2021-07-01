County continues to see low COVID-19 infection rate

CORUNNA — For the fourth consecutive week, Shiawassee County has seen fewer than 10 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and the number of active cases continued to fall.
According to the Shiawassee County Health Department’s weekly update, there were only six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported over the past seven days. The county has seen 5,744 cases overall.
In addition, there now are just 29 active cases — down from 51 in the previous report, and the third consecutive week with fewer than 100 active infections.
Memorial Healthcare Monday said it has two COVID-19 patients, including in the ICU. The facility is at 47 percent of capacity.
No new county deaths were reported this week. Of those who have died, 51 were men and 50 were women. All but four victims were older than 60. Three people in their 50s died and one in their 30s.
Statewide, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said, there were 195 new cases of the disease reported Wednesday and four deaths. Overall Michigan has seen 894,629 infections and 18,748 deaths.
MDHHS said confirmation testing over the past week in Michigan was below 2 percent. Experts say a rate below 3 percent is necessary to show a disease is contained. Testing in Shiawassee County has been as high as 2.78 percent in the past week.
Vaccinations in Michigan have slowed in June.
According to the CDC data tracker, 61.8 percent of state residents have received at least one dose. The CDC data tracker includes residents vaccinated by providers not currently reporting to the state dashboard, including Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, Bureau of Prisons and most out-of-state providers.
The state vaccine coverage map shows the rate at 56.5 percent with one dose and 52.1 percent fully vaccinated.
Shiawassee County lags behind the state figures. The MDHHS map shows 51.6 percent with one shot and just 47.7 percent fully vaccinated.
