CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County health director says demand for COVID-19 vaccinations has leveled off and officials are considering ways to make vaccinations more convenient to spur interest.
“We are reaching out to some large employers in the county about the possibility of pop-up vaccination sites at their locations,” Health Director Larry Johnson said Monday. “Demand started off strong, but now has leveled off.”
The Shiawassee County Health Department Monday said it received 800 first-shot doses and an additional 900 doses for second shots of the Moderna vaccine.
The department said there are clinics this week at Baker College for people 16 and older to receive first shots.
“SCHD saw an increase in doses over the past month, which helped meet the demand of those that wanted to be vaccinated,” Johnson said. “It was a slow start with regard to our allocations, but they have increased substantially over the last few months.”
Memorial Healthcare Monday said it received vaccines for second doses and scheduled clinics for those today and Wednesday. The hospital did not specify how many doses it received.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Monday said the state now has fully vaccinated 2.84 million people — 35.1 percent of the population. About 3.9 million — 48.3 percent — have received one shot.
In Shiawassee County, 16,657 people are fully vaccinated, or 31.6 percent. MDHHS says 24,399 people in the county have received at least one shot, or 43.7 percent.
MDHHS said it has shipped 39,790 doses of vaccine to Shiawassee County — including 24,500 Moderna vaccines.
Johnson said his department is working to overcome hesitancy in the public about getting vaccinated.
“Although there is some vaccine hesitancy, it is our role as the health department to educate individuals on the importance of vaccines and other public health matters. Education is the key,” Johnson said. “We are working on a health education campaign about the importance of getting vaccinated to protect yourself, your family and the community.
“SCHD will be moving in a new direction for COVID-19 vaccinations,” Johnson added. “We are working on a public health education campaign and will be doing smaller, more targeted clinics. Individuals that haven’t already signed up can pre-register online at health.shiawassee.net to fill out the Vaccine Interest Form.”
While local officials continue looking for ways to encourage more vaccinations, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Monday said the state now has seen 825,844 cases of COVID-19 and 17,324 deaths. Shiawassee County now has 5,257 cases and 93 deaths.
The number of new cases in the county has climbed by more than 300 each of the past three weeks.
Johnson said the vaccine has shown its effectiveness among older people.
“We have seen a decrease in COVID-19 cases for individuals aged 65 and older and an increase in younger individuals,” he said. “There has been an increase in COVID-related hospitalizations in the under-65 age group over the last month. This data shows the vaccine is working as the majority of those over 65 have been vaccinated.”
Johnson said its important the public continues to wear masks, and that businesses encourage workers to get vaccinated.
“We continue to encourage mask use as a public health mitigation measure,” he said. “With the recent spike in cases, it’s important that we continue practicing mitigation strategies such as mask usage, hand washing, staying home when you are ill, getting tested, and social distancing.”
Vaccinating workers, he said, is one way to ensure a business can remain open and fully staffed.
“Businesses and organizations should continue to encourage workers to get vaccinated. Fully vaccinated individuals (two weeks post second dose Pfizer or Moderna, or single dose Johnson & Johnson) are not required to quarantine with a direct exposure. This can keep employees on the job and businesses operating as they should,” he said.
