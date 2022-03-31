COVID-19 cases in Shiawassee County fell for the 10th straight week, the Shiawassee County Health Department reported Wednesday.
The SCHD recorded 18 new cases and no deaths in its latest weekly update. The testing positivity rate fell slightly to 3.4% from 3.7%. Anything over 3% is considered community spread, but the rate has been steadily falling since peaking at 38.2% in mid-January.
The health department reported no deaths for the first time since Feb. 3. In another reflection of the downward trend of COVID-19 in the area, Memorial Healthcare in Owosso reported it had zero COVID-19 patients.
STATE DATA
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday it is also going to a weekly reporting format for COVID-19, reflecting an overall drop in cases in the state. The MDHHS, like the SCHD, will release its weekly report on Wednesdays.
As of Wednesday, the state had reported 2,078,951 cases and 32,830 deaths, with another 308,570 cases and 2,832 deaths listed as “probable.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.