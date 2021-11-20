CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Health Department, in response to a record-high number of new cases of COVID-19, has released information encouraging people to celebrate Thanksgiving safely.
According to the Shiawassee County Health Department Wednesday, there were 441 new, confirmed cases of the viral disease in the county over the past seven days. The previous weekly high increase was 350 cases in December 2020. Cases fluctuated from 199 to 264 in October and November.
Three people have died over the previous seven days from COVID-19, bringing the county’s pandemic total to 129.
The county now has 1,165 “active” cases, which is the highest number since April 28 when there were 1,257. The pandemic high of 1,358 was set in December 2020.
According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, Shiawassee County is considered as a “high” community transmission area.
As the holidays approach, the SCHD said, there are several ways to enjoy holiday traditions and protect yourself and your family from COVID-19, including:
n Protect those who are not yet eligible for vaccination, such as young children, by getting vaccinated.
Both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals should wear a well-fitted mask over their nose and mouth in public places due to high community transmission.
n Avoid large crowds.
n If you are sick or have COVID-19 like symptoms, do not attend or host a gathering.
n Get tested for COVID-19 if you have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone that has tested positive for COVID-19.
n Celebrate virtually.
COVID-19 is still present in our community, county officials said. Mitigation strategies like washing hands with soap and water, social distancing, wearing a mask, staying home when sick, and getting vaccinated can help prevent infection.
