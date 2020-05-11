CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Health Department reported no new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.
The total number of cases remained at 204, with 16 confirmed deaths. Seventy-four patients are considered to have recovered.
Michigan’s case total increased to 47,138 Sunday with 4,551 deaths. The state reported 25 new deaths, the lowest daily mark since March 29.
