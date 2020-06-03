CORUNNA — Shiawassee County COVID-19 numbers have flattened out over the past week, remaining at 242 confirmed cases for the second day — up only one since Friday.
As the number of cases remains steady, the number of people considered recovered has increased, now totaling 189.
Deaths remained at 26 in Shiawassee County, all except one among people older than 60.
Officials say they have tested 3,832 people.
Statewide, cases now total 57,731 with 5,553 deaths.
With numbers also flattening statewide, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer this week announced restaurants and most other businesses will be able to resume operations by the weekend.
