OWOSSO — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan has selected Memorial Healthcare’s Center for Orthopedics as a Blue Distinction Center-Plus for knee and hip replacement, a press release said.
Blue Distinction Centers-Plus are nationally designated healthcare facilities and providers recognized for their expertise and efficiency in delivering specialty care, the press release said. This distinction is awarded to centers that have demonstrated expertise in total knee and total hip replacement surgeries, “meaning lower complication rates and fewer hospitals readmission rates for our patients.”
