CORUNNA — Shiawassee County officials say a man in his 70s has died from COVID-19 — the 20th fatality attributed to the virus in the county.
According to a Sunday press release, there are 227 confirmed cases of the respiratory disease in the county, including 157 women and 70 men.
Despite cases among women accounting for about two-thirds of the total, 12 men have died and just eight women. Officials say there is no clear reason for why men seem more susceptible to severe symptoms and death.
Statewide, confirmed cases rose to 51,142 Sunday with 4,891 deaths. State officials say the average age of those who have died is 75.3.
Mirroring state numbers, all local fatalities are among people 60 or older, except for 33-year-old Brian Taphouse. In addition 127 of the 227 cases affect individuals 60 or older.
People 50 to 59 account for an additional 35 cases. Nine people are currently hospitalized in Shiawassee County.
