LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg United Methodist Church, 210 Crum St.,and Versiti Blood Center are hosting a blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. June 30.
Anyone age 16 and older can donate.
Appointments can be scheduled at donate.michigan.versiti.org/…/drive…/142122. Walk-ins are accepted, but scheduling helps Versiti staff the drive.
If there are 25 donors, the church will receive funds for its Core Youth Group.
COVID-vaccinated people may donate blood 48 hours after their vaccination. People who have had COVID but would like to donate can do so after 14 days.
For more information, call the church office from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday at (517) 651-5531.
