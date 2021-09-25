DURAND — City officials have informed the Shiawassee County Health Department that partially treated sewage overflowed from the city’s treatment plant into a local waterway connecting to the Shiawassee River Thursday.
According to a press release, the sanitary sewer overflow began about 6 a.m. Thursday and stopped about 3 p.m. Officials estimated about 175,000 gallons of sewage overflowed.
Officials said the wastewater treatment facility recorded 4.18 inches of rain Wednesday and Thursday.
The health department advises the public to avoid contact with the Shiawassee River.
Sewer overflows typically occur because storm water runoff that shares sanitary sewer lines overwhelms wastewater treatment capacity during heavy rain events.
