DURAND — The city council will conduct a special online meeting Thursday to consider proposals for a new ambulance service contract for city residents.
The meeting, set for 6 p.m. will be hosted via the Zoom app at us02web.zoom.us/j/2388473923. Interested people may dial into the meeting at (929) 205-6099 with the meeting ID 238 847 3923.
The city has received bids for a new contract from Corunna Area Ambulance Service, SSESA (Perry Area Fire Rescue) and Mobile Medical Response (MMR).
MMR is offering a three-year contract at a base cost of $119,000 per year.
SSESA offered a three-year contract at a cost of 1.5 mills of the city’s taxable value. The specific cost was not stated on the bid form.
Corunna Area Ambulance offered a five-year deal at $195,000 per year or the current city millage for ambulance service, whichever is higher.
In March, Durand voters approved a 10-year fire and ambulance levy at 1.65 mills. Officials expected it to generate about $104,000 in the first year collected. About $60,000 was budgeted to support the city’s ambulance contract.
The city has contracted with MMR for ambulance service since 2008 after cutting ties with DVA Ambulance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.