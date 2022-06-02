The Shiawassee County Health Department indicated a slight drop in new COVID-19 cases in its biweekly report Wednesday.
The SCHD said there were 194 new cases over the past two weeks, down from 235 in its previous two-week tally May 18. The SCHD said there were no new deaths recorded.
According to CDC guidelines, Shiawassee County has moved back into the “low” risk category. The health department did not report a testing positivity rate; it was previously at 19.8%.
HOSPITALS
COVID-19 patient information from hospitals in the surrounding areas:
- Memorial Healthcare, Owosso — Six COVID-19 patients, with two in the ICU. The hospital is at 48% capacity.
- Sparrow Hospital, Lansing — 36 patients, zero ICU, 97% capacity.
- McLaren, Lansing — 10 patients, zero ICU, 98% capacity.
- McLaren Flint, — 11 patients, 1 ICU, 96% capacity.
- Hurley Medical Center, Flint — 14 patients, two ICU, 99% capacity.
- St. Joseph, Livingston — two patients, 0 ICU, 64% capacity.
- Covenant (Saginaw) — 33 patients, zero ICU, 98% capacity.
- St. Mary’s (Saginaw) — five patients, two ICU, 92% capacity.
