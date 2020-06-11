CORUNNA — Shiawassee County Wednesday reported its first new confirmed COVID-19 infection in more than a week, bringing the county total to 242.
Deaths, however, remained unchanged at 26 with 204 people now considered recovered from the respiratory illness.
The Shiawassee County Health Department reported it has tested 4,196 people.
Statewide, confirmed cases now total 59,278 with 5,711 deaths.
County officials said Wednesday they are conducting “contact tracing” in an effort to slow or stop the disease’s spread.
Contact tracing staff meet with those who are infected and find out where they have visited and who they have been in contact with, so those people then can be contacted and isolate themselves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.