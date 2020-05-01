CORUNNA — Shiawassee County crossed an unwanted milestone Thursday, recording its 10th COVID-19-related death — a woman in her 70s with underlying health issues.
The woman, who was not identified, is the second female to die. The first woman in the county to die was in her 90s. The remaining eight deaths were all men.
The number of confirmed cases in the county also grew again, to 181. Despite the male-dominated death total, women account for 123 cases overall and men just 58. There is no indication why men have died at a higher rate.
State numbers rose to 41,379 cases and 3,789 deaths. Statewide, only 22 counties — as well as Detroit, MDOC and federal facilities — have reported more than 10 COVID-19 deaths.
Those infected locally range from 6 to 99 years old. Shiawassee County officials say 12 people infected are hospitalized.
The Durand area, where more than 70 people are infected at Durand Senior Care and Rehab, accounts for 80 cases in the county. Additional cases have been reported at The Lodges of Durand.
The Owosso ZIP code, which includes The Meadows and Pleasant View, where more than two dozen cases have been reported, accounts for 57 cases.
Care facility residents and staff account for more than 60 percent of all cases confirmed in the county. Residents alone account for 74 cases, health department numbers show.
Individuals between 50 and 89 are 119 (66 percent) of all cases. Seven of the 10 deaths have involved people in that age range; two were older and one was younger.
Elsewhere in the area, Saginaw County is reporting 664 cases overall with 59 deaths. The townships of Chapin, Brady, Chesaning (Chesaning and Oakley villages) and Maple Grove each has fewer than five cases. The county does not provide an individual case breakdown below five.
Clinton County’s total is 118 cases and nine deaths. Mid-Michigan District Health department numbers don’t break down figures by municipality, but indicate there are cases Duplain, Ovid and Victor township.
Genesee County has 1,582 cases, mostly in Flint, but Clayton Township (Lennon) has 13, Gaines Township has eight and Flushing Township has 20.
Livingston County has 337 cases and shows infections in Conway, Cohoctah and Deerfield townships, which border Shiawassee County. No breakdown was available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.