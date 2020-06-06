County’s COVID-19 cases remain unchanged over week

CORUNNA — It has now been a week since Shiawassee County last reported a new, confirmed case of — or death related to — the coronavirus, marking the longest stretch without a case or fatality since the virus first appeared in the county March 25.
Shiawassee Health Department officials indicated Friday that cases have remained flat at 241, while deaths have held steady at 26 — all but one among people older than 60.
The county’s confirmed case count briefly increased to 242 this week, though health department officials determined Wednesday that the additional case was actually an out-of-county resident.
Health department officials said 3,972 people have been tested for the respiratory illness in the county, with 3,611 tests coming back negative. Of those infected, 191 have recovered.
Statewide, Friday’s figures included 58,241 confirmed cases and 5,595 deaths.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a new phase in the state’s reopening with restaurants being allowed to serve indoors at reduced capacity and gatherings of up to 100 people. Barbershops, hair and nail salons can reopen June 15.
As elsewhere, most local COVID-19 cases and deaths have affected older people and those in long-term care facilities.
People older than 60 account for 131 of the county’s 241 cases. All local fatalities except one have been people older than 60 with men accounting for 15 deaths and women 11.
Despite males dying at a higher rate, cases among women (165) outnumber those among men (76).
The health department said no one is currently hospitalized in the county as a result of the virus, though as many as 13 people have been hospitalized at one time in previous reports.
Long-term care residents account for 155 cases while those among the public (which may include some care facility employees) total 86.
Elsewhere, in Saginaw County, there are 1,083 cases and 110 deaths.
Chapin and Chesaning townships has fewer than five cases while Brady Township has five. Maple Grove Township reported nine cases.
In the village of Chesaning, the county is reporting 30 cases. Most are believed to be associated with a nursing home.
Clinton County cases have risen to 142 with 11 deaths. Cases have been reported in Duplain, Ovid and Victor townships, although exact numbers have not been provided.
Genesee County reports 2,051 cases and 249 deaths. There are fewer than five cases in the Lennon ZIP Code area.
Clayton Township has 13 cases.
