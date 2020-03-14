LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Saturday signed an executive orders imposing restrictions on entry into health care facilities, residential care facilities, congregate care facilities and juvenile justice facilities.
The governor also ordered public bodies to postpone the public meetings if they can and to facilitate remote participation in the meetings that do occur.
Michigan recorded 25 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, after 13 more presumptive positive tests were announced — double from the day before. Cases were discovered in three new counties: Bay, Charlevoix and Macomb.
All health care facilities, residential care facilities, congregate care facilities, and juvenile justice facilities must prohibit any visitors who are not necessary for medical care, support of activities of daily living like bathing or eating, or who are not visiting under exigent circumstances.
Additionally, beginning as soon as possible, but no later than 9 a.m. Monday, facilities must assess for COVID-19 symptoms and risk factors for all individuals not under their care who are seeking entry into their facilities.
The facilities must deny entry to any individual with these symptoms or risk factors. These restrictions will remain in place until April 5. During that time, the order encourages the affected facilities to use electronic communication platforms to facilitate visitations with individuals under their care.
In a statement, Memorial officials said: “We understand that this is a challenging and stressful time. As your health care provider we remain committed to providing you the highest quality care as we continue the process of implementing additional measures of prevention and containment of COVID-19. We ask that you continue to follow our website and social media channels to stay up-to-date on any new developments.”
Under the second order, all public bodies of departments and agencies of the state, including boards, commissions, committees, subcommittees, authorities, and councils, must consider postponing public meetings that may be moved to a later time.
Additionally, department and agency public bodies subject to the Open Meetings Act that must continue to meet must do so in a way that ensures adequate notice and access for all participants, such as remote participation by conference call, real-time streaming or other platforms.
“We are taking every measure we can to mitigate the spread of coronavirus and protect Michigan families,” Whitmer said. “This is a hard time for families, and we will continue to put their health and safety first when making these decisions. During this crisis, we must ensure that state meetings remain open and accessible to the public. I also want to remind everyone to continue doing everything they can at an individual level to protect themselves and their families, like washing their hands and practicing social distancing. We will get through this together.”
“We believe these actions, along with those the governor has announced in the past few days, will help us slow the spread of COVID-19 in Michigan and protect our communities,” said Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Deputy for Health and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. “We encourage every Michigander to remain flexible and take care of each other at this time.”
University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel acknowledged the “very disappointing” decision to scrap graduation and pledged to consider other ways to celebrate the class of 2020.
Officials continued recommending that people wash their hands, not touch faces, disinfect surfaces, keep a distance from others when out in public and stay home if sick.
For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus.
Dr. Russell Faust, medical director for Oakland County, said it is “very clear” that the U.S. does not have enough tests for public health labs. But he said hospitals in the county soon would be able to do their own testing as the U.S. government and commercial labs boost production.
Meanwhile, cancellations mounted and restrictions tightened statewide.
The Catholic Archdiocese of Detroit said Masses will be suspended until April 6, the Monday of Holy Week.
Weekend Masses in the Grand Rapids Diocese are on hold through March 29. And the Imams Council of Michigan canceled weekly prayer gatherings at mosques.
The state Corrections Department stopped visits to nearly 38,000 prisoners to limit their exposure to the virus.
Federal courts in eastern Michigan postponed many hearings at five courthouses and all grand jury proceedings.
In Kalamazoo, police declared a “police zone” to stop the gathering of thousands of college students at weekend house parties to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Only verified residents will be allowed in the zone.
