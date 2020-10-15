CORUNNA — Nearly 40 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Shiawassee County over the past week, and another death has been tied to the respiratory virus.
According to the Shiawassee County Health Department, a woman in her 70s, who was not identified, has succumbed to the disease. Confirmed deaths in the county from the virus now total 32.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services numbers, which are updated at different times than local figures, show 559 confirmed cases and an additional 34 probable cases.
County officials also say 470 people have recovered, but there now are 63 active cases, the most reported in the county at one time. Officials say no one currently is hospitalized in the county.
The death rate among those with confirmed cases in Shiawassee County is 6 percent.
As of Wednesday, MDHHS reported 139,061 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan with 6,941 deaths. The state reported 1,400 new cases Wednesday, as well as 13 deaths. Michigan has not reported fewer than 1,000 cases per day since Oct. 6.
In Shiawassee County, numbers released Wednesday show the largest week-over-week increase in cases since August — matching the largest one-week increase since the virus was first reported in the state.
In August, cases jumped from 340 to 378. This week, confirmed cases increased from 527 to 565.
Countywide cases have been steadily increasing each week since late summer. After cases jumped from 410 to 444 Sept. 3, the number of new cases each week has increased over the previous week: 12, 15, 23, 33 and now 38.
In addition, the number of active cases has increased substantially, climbing from 39 a week ago to 63. The largest number of active cases reported was in early September when there were 70.
Among county residents, the largest number of cases has affected people between 50 and 59 with 100 confirmed diagnoses. Those between 60 and 69 account for 78 cases, but younger people — ages 20 to 29 and 30 to 39 — account for 71 and 72 cases in the county.
While the most recent local fatality was a woman, men continue to make up the greater number of people to die from the disease: 18 to 14.
The Owosso ZIP Code area continues to have the largest number of cases with 192. The Durand area has 148.
Although there have been no outbreaks of multiple cases at schools in recent weeks, Corunna Public Schools this week reported one case affecting a seventh-grader.
MDHHS says more than 25,000 county residents have been tested for the disease.
