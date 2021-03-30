CORUNNA — Both Memorial Healthcare and the Shiawassee County Health Department are ramping up local vaccination efforts as the state prepares to expand vaccine eligibility to all Michigan residents 16 and up April 5.
Memorial Healthcare and the SCHD said that this week they have received a combined 2,400 doses of vaccine. The health department obtained enough from the state for 900 first doses and 1,100 second doses. Memorial obtained an additional 200 doses for first shots and 200 to conduct second-dose clinics.
The health department allocated 680 doses to community groups offering vaccines, officials said.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said that as of Monday it has distributed 4.9 million doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines in the state and 4.13 million have been administered already.
MDHHS said 32.5 percent of state residents have received at least one dose of vaccine. In Shiawassee County, 31.8 percent have at least one dose.
“Our rollout continues to pick up steam and we will not rest until we reach our goal of equitably vaccinating 70 percent of Michiganders ages 16 and up,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement Monday. “Michigan continues to make significant strides — administering four million vaccines in less than four months — as we work to ensure every Michigander has access to the vaccine. In line with President Biden’s goals, all Michiganders 16 and up will be eligible to receive the vaccine starting April 5. We will emerge from this pandemic stronger than ever and celebrate Independence Day together with friends and family. We will become the state that beat this damn virus.”
In Shiawassee County, the state has supplied 18,600 doses — 14,100 from Moderna — and 17,728 people have received at least one shot in this county.
Overall, 8,370 people in the county are fully vaccinated.
The increased vaccination efforts come as Michigan experiences yet another surge of COVID-19 infections.
MDHHS said there have been 660,771 cases in Michigan and 16,034 deaths. Shiawassee County has had 4,016 cases and 83 deaths as of Monday.
In Michigan, daily new cases bottomed out at 618 on Feb. 14. On March 24, new daily cases totaled 4,176.
Vaccination options
n HomeJoy, a Corunna home-care firm, is taking registrations for homebound individuals interested in the vaccine at (989) 666-3887.
n Village Care Pharmacy, M-52 and M-21 in Owosso, is taking registrations at (989) 720-4545.
n The SCHD has opened an online “interest form” available through its website (hipaa.jotform.com/203646139090050) through which people who qualify can sign up to be contacted when an appointment is available. Anyone 18 and older may use the form.
n People also may call (989) 743-2460. Memorial Healthcare is using the Health Department’s waiting list to determine who receives shots. Second-dose clinics are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.
The facility is currently contacting people on the SCHD waiting list for a first-dose clinic scheduled for Friday.
n To get onto Central Pharmacy-Owosso’s list, call or text your name, date of birth and phone number to (989) 725-1344. Central Pharmacy-Laingsburg can be reached by calling (989) 651-1777. The Central Pharmacy-Perry number is (517) 625-8640, press “0” to reach a technician.
n The Meijer online form is available at clinic.meijer.com/register/CL0001.
n VGs is offering some appointments. Visit shopvgs.com/covid19vaccine for more information.
n The Rite Aid vaccine scheduler allows people to find appointments throughout Michigan at https://tinyurl.com/6ytk9mtp.
n The Walgreens website is walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19?ban=covid_scheduler_brandstory_main_March2021.
n Clinton County residents can add their name to the Mid-Michigan District Health Department list at mmdhd.org/covid-vaccine-information/. The website also includes links for a number of other potential vaccination sites.
n The Saginaw County Health Department vaccination site is saginawpublichealth.org/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine/.
n Have another local option, let us know. Email news@argus-press.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.