CORUNNA — The United Way of Genesee County, serving Genesee and Shiawassee counties, has established a fund to assist those impacted by the coronavirus outbreak in Shiawassee County.
Funds will be distributed through a review process for cases that are presented through the Shiawassee County Community Hotline at (989) 743-2460.
Money collected will be given to the Shiawassee Emergency Operations Center for distribution through a community-led process. No administrative fees will be taken from the funds.
Visit unitedwaygenesee.org/give and select the Shiawassee County COVID-19 Response Fund to donate to the Emergency Community Fund.
The money collected will be used to meet the need for calls received at the Community Needs Hotline. The hotline is a collaborative effort between Shiawassee County Health Department, Shiawassee Health and Wellness, social service nonprofits serving Shiawassee County and The United Way of Genesee County.
People in need should call the coronavirus hotline at (989) 743-2460,from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; if you call after hours you can leave a message.
