OWOSSO — While the recent surge in omicron variant COVID-19 cases seems to be waning locally, along with hospitalizations, those who are unvaccinated continue to make up an overwhelming number of people who are sickest.
According to Memorial Healthcare, the facility had 11 COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday, including three ventilated in the ICU. Among all patients 82% were unvaccinated, including two of the three people in the ICU.
“According the the CDC,” officials said, “current vaccines are expected to protect against severe illness, hospitalizations, and deaths due to infection with the omicron variant. However, breakthrough infections in people who are fully vaccinated are likely to occur.
“With other variants, like delta, vaccines have remained effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalizations, and death. The recent emergence of omicron further emphasizes the importance of vaccination and boosters,” a hospital press release said.
Among people tested by the hospital, 73% of those who had COVID-19 were unvaccinated.
Memorial Healthcare previously hit a high of 36 hospitalized people Dec. 8. Like this week’s total, most were not vaccinated. Last week, the hospital reported 21 hospitalized.
Shiawassee County reported over the past seven days the fewest new cases of the virus since October with 187 new, confirmed infections. The last time fewer cases were reported was Oct. 7 when 160 were counted.
The number of “active” cases also dropped with 1,250 in the county. A week ago there were 1,492.
Active numbers haven’t been as low since Nov. 17 when 1,165 were reported.
While most statistics improved, the number of deaths increased to seven — up one and bringing the three-week total to 25.
Statewide, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 25,858 new cases for Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as 338 deaths. There have been 1.5 million cases in Michigan and 26,988 deaths.
According to the CDC’s Data Tracker website, more than 205 million Americans have been fully vaccinated (61.9%).
In Shiawassee County, the current case rate is 371 per 100,000 with a 15.87% testing positivity rate. Just 58.6% of people older than 5 are fully vaccinated (46.2% have received a booster).
