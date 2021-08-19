SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — In the past two weeks, 96 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Shiawassee County and no deaths.
The level of transmission in the county is now “high” — the highest ranking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Shiawassee County Health Department reported Wednesday.
Two weeks ago, health officials rated the transmission of COVID-19 as “substantial,” the second-highest level of transmission.
Based on the increase in cases, the health department is recommending residents to wear face masks while in indoor, public spaces.
According to the health department’s two-week report, there now have been 5,924 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, as well as 104 deaths (unchanged in four weeks).
The number of active cases has exactly doubled in two weeks, spiking from 81 reported Aug. 4 to 162 on Wednesday, and is nearly six times the 27 reported four weeks ago.
According to the CDC Data Tracker, only 42 percent of county residents are fully vaccinated, up 0.3 percent from two weeks ago. The data indicates that 43.8 percent of county residents have gotten at least one dose of vaccine.
The age group with the highest number of infections, 1,010, is 20 to 29. People 50 to 59 have accounted for 918 infections, with the 40-49 age group at 896.
Among those who have died locally, five have been younger than 60.
According to the CDC Data Tracker, 74.3 percent of those those 65 and older are fully vaccinated in Shiawassee County. Among those 18 and older, the rate of full vaccination drops to 50.8 percent and to 48.4 percent when including residents as young as 12.
Recoveries from COVID-19 in the county are 5,658, the health department reports. Across Michigan, there are now 922,687 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 20,030 deaths.
A “low” transmission rate is no more than 10 cases per 100,000 people, or a test positivity rate of less than 5 percent. “Moderate” transmission is 10 to 50 cases per 100,000 people, or a positivity rate between 5 and 8 percent.
“Substantial” transmission is 50 to 100 cases per 100,000, or a positivity rate between 8 and 10 percent, and “high” transmission is 100 or more cases per 100,000 people or a positivity rate of 10 percent or higher.
The CDC Covid Tracker indicates that only one county in Michigan, in the Upper Peninsula, currently has a “low” transmission rate. Anyone 12 years and older is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination. The Shiawassee County Health Department offers walk-ins from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays at the health department office, 149 E. Corunna Ave. in Corunna.
All three vaccines — Pfizer (age 12-plus), Moderna (18-plus) and Johnson & Johnson (18-plus) are available. Vaccines are also available at many local pharmacies.
Health officials in Wednesday’s report asked county residents to continue to wash hands frequently, wear a mask indoors, socially distance, stay at home when feeling ill, get tested if they develop COVID-19 symptoms and get vaccinated to slow the spread of the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.