CORUNNA — After weeks of significant increases in the number of local COVID-19 cases, the surge appears to be slowing in Shiawassee County.
Shiawassee County Health Department officials Wednesday reported 471 overall and just 41 active cases of the respiratory virus. According to officials, Shiawassee County’s case number was 444 two weeks ago and 456 Sept. 16. Officials reported the 30th death in the county last week.
Three people are hospitalized. Officials say 400 people are considered recovered from the disease, although some have lasting health issues.
Statewide, officials now say 118,615 people have contracted the virus and 6,692 have died. The state also reported Wednesday an additional 12,644 probable cases and 321 likely deaths, based on symptoms. The statewide death rate is 5.6 percent.
According to state numbers, the county has tested 20,493 people for the disease.
Locally, cases are spread nearly equally among people from age 20 to 79. Those between 50 and 59 account for 79 confirmed cases and people 60 to 69 total 73.
Children younger than 10 (14) and from 10 to 19 (27) are among the least affected groups at this time, although both case totals have increased recently.
Cases among women total 287 and men 184, but more men have succumbed to the disease — 18 to 12.
While cases early in the pandemic were centered heavily among long-term care residents, the numbers have flipped completely. LTC residents now account for 18.5 percent of cases locally (87) while the public represents 81.5 percent (384).
The Owosso ZIP Code area is most heavily impacted locally with 163 cases. The Durand area has 132 while Laingsburg (32) and Perry (30) are the only other areas with more than 19 cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.