OWOSSO — Memorial Healthcare this past week said it is bringing neurology services to more Michigan communities through a collaborative program available to health-care providers.
The Memorial Healthcare Institute for Neurosciences Collaboration Program was created to improve access to inpatient, surgical, and outpatient neurological sub-specialty services for patients and health-care providers throughout the state.
“With this new business model, we see an opportunity for healthcare providers throughout Michigan to strengthen one another and deliver best-in-class care opportunities to new communities,” said Brian Long, president and CEO at Memorial Healthcare. “Our alliance with Ascension St. Mary’s puts the most advanced neurology sub-specialists right in the Saginaw market, providing the same compassionate quality care patients have come to expect from Memorial Healthcare but closer to their homes.”
Memorial Healthcare launched the first effort in July with a neurology and neurosurgery service alliance with Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw.
Memorial Healthcare will offer access to its neurological specialists to Ascension St. Mary’s patients for sub-specialty treatment, including migraines/headaches and multiple sclerosis — and Memorial Healthcare will gain access to Ascension St. Mary’s team of neurosurgery specialists.
For example, the hospital explained in a press release, the Memorial Healthcare Institute for Neuroscience’s Dr. Mary Hollist, a board-certified vascular neurologist specializing in stroke-related care, will provide inpatient and outpatient services at Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital and at a private office at 4680 McLeod East in Saginaw.
“With Ascension St. Mary’s recently being accredited by The Joint Commission as the region’s only comprehensive stroke center, meaning patients receive the highest level of care with the most advanced procedures, technologies and treatments, this alliance with Memorial Healthcare further strengthens and provides access to neurological sub-specialty services for patients,” says Stephanie Duggan, regional president, Ascension Michigan Northern Ministries. “With a legacy of being a center of excellence for stroke and neuroscience care, we are excited about this alliance with Memorial Healthcare and their neurological specialists to further enhance our program and continue to raise the bar in stroke care.”
Memorial Healthcare recently became the first in Michigan to offer Vyepti, a treatment option that can reduce the rate of migraines by as much as 50 percent with no side effects, the hospital said in the press release.
For more information on the Memorial Healthcare Institute for Neurosciences, visit memorialhealthcare.org/neurology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.