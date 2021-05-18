LANSING — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Monday said the percentage of state residents who have been vaccinated ticked upward slightly over the past seven days.
According to MDHHS, 56.3 percent of state residents older than 16 are vaccinated. Under the state’s “Vacc to Normal” plan, Michigan has reached its first milestone — 55 percent. The next milestone is 60 percent at which point indoor sporting events, conferences, funeral services, banquet events and gyms can expand capacity. The milestone also would lift restaurant and bar curfews now in effect.
Additional milestones are set at 65 and 70 percent.
According to MDHHS, 45.6 percent of Shiawassee County residents received at least one dose of a vaccine as of Friday. However, only 37.5 percent of residents are fully vaccinated.
MDHHS reported 2,230 cases statewide Monday, as well as 20 deaths. Overall, Michigan now has reported 876,854 confirmed cases and 18,627 deaths.
In Shiawassee County, MDHHS said there now have been, 5,627 cases and 100 deaths.
Daily cases in the county have fallen substantially since April when a high of 68 was reported April 5. Just one case was reported Friday and four Sunday.
