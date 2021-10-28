County adds eight more COVID-19 deaths

CORUNNA — According to the Shiawassee County Health Department, three people died from COVID-19 over the past week while five other deaths were were confirmed through a vital records review.
In addition to the deaths, the county now has 805 active COVID-19 cases, up from 718 a week ago and the highest level since May 12 when 824 were recorded. In May, cases were dropping from a spring break surge.
Overall, the county reported 199 new cases over the past seven days, bringing the total to 7,371. The new case number fell slightly from 213.
With this week’s death update, 124 county residents have now died from the disease.
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, there were 7,867 new cases statewide Tuesday and Wednesday, along with 142 deaths. Michigan has now seen 1.12 million cases and 22,060 deaths.
The CDC Data Tracker says 76% of the nation is considered at high risk of transmission, including all of Michigan.
The CDC says Shiawassee County’s case rate 336.15 per 100,000.
Memorial Healthcare Monday reported 12 COVID-19 patients, including three in the ICU.
The CDC says the county’s testing positivity rate is 14.67% — well above the 3% necessary to prevent community spread. The rate of positive tests has increased slightly over the past seven days.
The CDC said Shiawassee County continues to lag behind other areas in the rate of vaccination. While 81% of those over 65 are fully vaccinated, among those 12 and older, the rate is just 54.1%.
Nationally, 67.3% of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 84.8% of those older than 65.
More than 19% of people older than 65 have already received a booster while 8% of people older than 18 have overall.
