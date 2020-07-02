CORUNNA — County health officials say that while active cases of COVID-19 in Shiawassee County have fallen to fewer than 10, two cases are tied to a large outbreak at an East Lansing bar.
Also, according to the Shiawassee County Health Department, a man in his 90s has died, bringing the county’s death toll from the respiratory virus to 27.
Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order closing inside seating at bars in most of the state. The move is at least partially in response to an outbreak at Harper’s Brewpub in downtown East Lansing that has sickened about 140 people from a dozen counties.
Whitmer said in a news release that the outbreak tied to Harper’s is not an isolated incident, and her order covers the state’s largest cities, including Detroit, Lansing and Grand Rapids. Upticks in COVID-19 cases have been seen in other bars in Michigan.
Michigan’s total COVID-19 number rose to 64,132 Wednesday with 5,951 deaths.
According to the county health department’s Wednesday update, the county saw six new positive cases between June 24 and Wednesday, increasing the county’s total to 251. Five people were newly considered recovered, increasing that figure to 217.
Officials say they now have tested 5,233 people.
Among those contracting the virus in Shiawassee County, 170 infections affect women. However, deaths among men have outpaced those among women.
