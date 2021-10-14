CORUNNA — Shiawassee County COVID-19 cases rose again over the past week — reaching the highest levels of new cases since April.
In addition, three area residents died from the viral disease, the highest one-week total since May.
“Local COVID-19 cases have increased in recent weeks,” the Shiawassee Health Department said in its weekly press release. “At this time, the level of transmission in Shiawassee County is ‘high’ according to the CDC COVID Data Tracker. The Shiawassee County Health Department recommends masking while in indoor, public spaces based off Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance.”
According to the SCHD, there were 231 new confirmed cases of the virus over the past seven days, bringing the pandemic total to 6,959. There were 160 new cases the previous week.
The last time the county registered as many new cases in a week was April 21 when 311 were reported.
The county now has 655 active cases of the disease, up from 537 the previous week. Active cases have risen nine consecutive weeks and now are at the highest level since 824 were reported May 12.
The three COVID-19 deaths reported this week bring the county toll to 115. The last time the county reported three deaths in a single week was May 6.
Hospitals
Memorial Healthcare Monday reported 12 COVID-19 patients, including four in the ICU. The facility is at 54% capacity.
Throughout hospital Region 1, there are 1,886 hospital beds available. Occupancy for all reasons was at 1,471 Monday. Of the 189 ICU beds, 169 were occupied.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said 225 people (including one child) were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the region — 21 people were on ventilators.
Statewide, MDHHS Wednesday reported a two-day total of 8,671 new COVID-19 cases and 110 deaths. There now have been 1.073 million Michigan cases and 21,459 deaths.
Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control now rates 86 percent of the nation’s counties as “high risk” areas. All of Michigan is rated high risk.
The CDC says hospitalizations in the county are up 9% while the number of beds used is up 5% and ICU bed use is up 16.3%.
The diagnostic testing rate in the county is 13.67%. Anything over 3% suggests community spread.
Vaccinations lag
The CDC now says 46.6% of Shiawassee County has been fully vaccinated. Among those 12 and older (the lowest age approved for vaccination) 53.6% of residents are vaccinated.
Among those 65 and older, the rate climbs to 80.7%.
Schools
MDHHS Monday reported 17 confirmed cases at Owosso Middle School involving both students and staff.
n Owosso Public Schools, on its website, reported 14 cases and 32 quarantined individuals at the high school, middle school, Emerson and Bryant elementaries, and Bright Beginnings.
n Corunna Public Schools this week reported 16 positive cases at the high school, seven at the middle school, one at Elsa Meyer and three at Nellie Reed.
n Durand Area Schools reported one case at the high school over the past week.
n Perry Public Schools’ website lists no new cases since September.
n Chesaning Union Schools reported 12 individuals infected, with cases at Big Rock, the middle school and high school.
n Laingsburg Community Schools reported two cases, one at the high school and one at the elementary.
n Ovid-Elsie Area Schools Monday reported two cases at Leonard Elementary, one at the high school, and one at the alternative education.
n Byron Area Schools reported three students with confirmed cases over the past week involving the middle school and elementary.
n Morrice Area Schools on its website reports a positive case involving a staff member, but does not specify when the case was reported.
n New Lothrop Area Public Schools reported four new cases over the past week, all at the junior/senior high school.
