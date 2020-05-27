CORUNNA — Shiawassee County recorded its 25th COVID-19 death Tuesday — a man in his 90s.
Shiawassee County Health Department officials said there have been 236 confirmed cases, with 100 people considered recovered.
Statewide, cases rose to 55,104 witgh 5,266 fatalities.
In the county, 162 women have been infected and 74 men, however, 14 men have died and 11 women.
Except for one 33-year-old, all Shiawassee County fatalities have been people older than 60. Those older than 60 account for 129 of the area’s confirmed cases. People 50 to 59 add 36 to the total.
Only five people currently are hospitalized. The number has been as high as 13.
Long-term care facilities remain the focus of efforts to stem the disease locally with 149 cases reported. The general public accounts for 87 cases.
Durand (95), Owosso (83) and Perry (13) ZIP Code areas report the largest numbers of cases. In Owosso and Durand areas, most of the cases are attributed to residents at long-term care facilities.
Elsewhere, Saginaw County now has 1,006 confirmed cases and 107 deaths.
Chapin Township has fewer than five cases. Brady and Chesaning townships report five each and Maple Grove Township has 10.
The village of Chesaning now reports 30 cases, mosty at a long-term care facility.
Clinton County cases are up to 139, with deaths holding at 10.
U.S. cases stand at 1.6 million with 98,929 deaths.
