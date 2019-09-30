Hiking out of the depths

OWOSSO — Sam Schneider set out on a 7-mile hiking trail near Amicalola, Georgia, on a cool morning in early April. Before the day was over, he was back in a hotel room, shivering cold from the wind and the rain.
But after two days of rest, Schneider took to the trail again — his sights set on Mount Katahdin in Maine, the end of the approximately 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail.
After successfully hiking the 7-mile approach to the continental trail, Schneider began his journey in earnest at Springer Mountain.
“In the very, very beginning, my athletic ability was to go 10 feet up a hill, stop, smoke a cigarette, kick off another 10 feet…You know, I was barely able to do five to 7 miles in a day,” Schneider said.
Exactly five months later, Schneider found himself atop Mount Katahdin.
In that time, he had turned himself into a high-performance athlete, shedding 60 pounds, improving his pace from 5 to 7 miles a day to a personal record of 55 miles in one day, all while working up to consuming approximately 6,000 calories per day for energy.
Schneider wasn’t hiking the trail for himself: He was doing it for his late wife Jenny, who passed away six years earlier.
“She loved hiking, she loved being outdoors, going on little adventures. It was her big dream in life to hike the Appalachian Trail. It was her goal,” Schneider said. “She learned about it, studied it, and brought it up at least every couple of months. Her plan was, once we got the kids off to college, we were going to sell everything and hike the Appalachian Trail.”
Schneider placed a rosary from his wife’s funeral at the top of Mount Katahdin in her honor Sept. 15.
Difficult life
Born in Perry, Schneider, now 44, bounced around the foster care system for years, going from group home to group home every 90 days. Once he was even kidnapped by his birth parents, who subsequently abandoned him a short time later.
At age 7, Schneider moved in with his new adopted family.
“I got adopted off to probably not the most qualified adoptive parents. They were severe alcoholics,” Schneider said. “I was with them until I was 15. The violence, the screaming, the yelling, I spent four years in my room pissing in bottles and pissing out of windows, normal life in an alcoholic home.”
At age 18, Schneider met his wife Jenny at a Taco Bell. The two made a connection almost instantly, in part because both had been diagnosed with bipolar disorders.
The couple were married for 18 years, with two children, a son and a daughter, both of which are now in college.
The couple separated just six months before her death, according to Schneider.
“She cheated on me three times, and after the third time I had to leave, I couldn’t do it any more,” Schneider said. “It was a big healing process for me to go through the trail and carry the rosary from her funeral every step of the way.”
Schneider kept it together for his two kids until they were off to college, but a psychotic breakdown in Florida in 2016 brought him back to square one.
“I could barely remember my name,” Schneider said. “I spent a year homeless on the beach rebuilding myself, getting myself back, letting the neurons heal and everything else. Then they (local officials) said I couldn’t be homeless in Florida any more because I had hit my year and I was living on the beach, so they asked me what my hometown was and they sent me back to Owosso on a bus.
“I ended up in the Walls of Warmth homeless shelter. I had to re-do the Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and borderline personality (therapy). I had to re-do all of them, losing my discipline with the psychotic breakdown,” Schneider continued. “I’ve been getting my bipolar Type 1 in check — my manic depressive disorder — and just rebuilding myself for the past four years. I haven’t even had a relationship or even kissed or hugged a woman, I mean, I’m all about rebuilding myself.”
While staying at Walls of Warmth, Schneider met Renee Flynn Brown, a mental health navigator with Shiawassee Hope, an area group dedicated to assisting those in poverty. The two became friends, he said; she often made sure he got to all of his therapy and doctor’s appointments.
Schneider told Brown about his wife’s dream to hike the trail on several occasions.
“As time went on, I continued to realize just how much that hiking the trail meant to my friend,” Brown said. “I knew that it sounded crazy, almost nearly impossible. But with that being said, I just knew that if anyone could do this amazing feat, Sam could. I told myself that I would stop at nothing to continue to help this man because like many I have encountered while volunteering, I believed in Sam wholeheartedly.”
Turning point
After praying for a number of days, Schneider hopped on a bus bound for Georgia in April. Having received approximately $30,000 in back benefits in February after a three-year-long struggle to get placed on Social Security — on the grounds of his mental and physical condition — Schneider was ready to go.
With no hiking experience whatsoever, Schneider took to the trail alone on April 15. He was equipped with a 55-pound pack, which contained food (beef jerky, nuts, etc.), a sleeping bag, a tent, a first-aid kit, and a 5-pound propane tank, among other items.
For the first month and a half, Schneider said he rarely spoke to anyone; he merely focused on keeping up with other hikers. His goal was to reach at least two shelters — rest stops for through-hikers along the trail — per day, signing each shelter’s log book in his wife’s memory. In total, Schneider signed roughly 250 log books in Jenny’s name, he said.
As time went on though, and the hiking became more difficult, Schneider said he began to lean on those around him for resources and support, people he calls his trail family, or “Tramily.”
“Eighty percent of the trail was get up, just get through today, and then tomorrow morning decide if I can get through that day,” Schneider said. “It’s not a very loving and kind place (out here), you’re 20 to 30 miles in the woods climbing mountains all day long. It’s violent, dangerous: A guy blew his knee out. I saw a guy break his leg just stepping off rocks. My trail family is the only reason why I got through it.”
During the five-month journey, Schneider said he suffered from pulled hamstrings, shin splints, severe blistering — resulting in him bleeding through his shoes at times. He also broke a toe and dislocated a pinky, he said.
He added there were five or six times it was dangerous.
“The worst one was I hiked 25 miles to get to a ferry crossing that was supposed to be open. I missed the ferry,” Schneider said. “Having no experience or anything, I decided I was going to traverse the river; it didn’t work out. I got swept downriver face down for about 400 yards, I had to wait for my pack to fill up with water so I could get some buoyancy to get my head out of the water, then it took me about 20 minutes of serious paddling to get back to shore, in mid-30 degree weather.”
Finding peace
Despite the physical toll of the hike, Schneider maintained that the journey was therapeutic for him. With each mile, he became more at peace, he said.
“Every mountain I climbed I let something go in my life. (While hiking) the very beginning mountains, I would let little things go. By the last couple mountains, I was letting my adoptive parents go, I was letting my own parents go,” Schneider said. “My father killed himself before I even met him and my birth mother calls me a dark period in her life that she doesn’t ever want to return to, so I had to let that go. As the trail went on, I let harder and harder things go to God. I let Jenny go at the last mountain.”
As for what was going through his mind while atop Mount Katahdin, after 2,200 miles of hiking:
“I was pretty much an emotional wreck,” Schneider said. “I put her rosary under a rock on the east side, had a nice little talk and now her soul’s at peace. She’s at peace. It’s time to move on.”
Brown, who was in contact with Schneider via Facebook throughout his journey in areas where he had cellphone reception, said when she got the news that he had finished the trail, she was overcome with emotion.
“I was sobbing tears of joy for him. I was so happy and proud of my friend,” Brown said. “I thought to myself, this is incredible. Together again in a different way, Sam and Jenny were able to fulfill the dream.”
Schneider returned to Owosso Sept. 18. He’s currently homeless, but he said he’s optimistic that he’ll move into a new place within a few weeks.
Looking back on the journey, Schneider said he feels as though he has a second chance at life.
“I gained the strength to let the world know: I’m here,” he said.
