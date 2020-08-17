Expanding Options

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — Residents’ options for COVID-19 diagnostic testing have just expanded, now that Memorial Healthcare has opened a drive-thru testing site.
The drive-thru is located in the parking lot behind the Memorial Healthcare Foundation building, 1637 W. Main St. (at Chestnut Street). Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. To schedule an appointment — recommended to expedite the visit — call (989) 729-6422.
“As we continue to combat the pandemic, we encourage anyone who suspects they were exposed to the virus or have symptoms similar to those of COVID-19 to leverage this quick, easy option to find out for certain so they can take the proper precautions against further spread of the disease,” Memorial President/CEP Brian Long said in a news release.
But the new drive-thru is not residents’ only option. Diagnostic testing for screening purposes is also available by appointment at other Memorial labs. In addition, Convenient Urgent Care, located 1485 E. Main St. in Caledonia Township, offers walk-in-only COVID-19 diagnostic testing.
The cost of testing at the local sites depends on such factors as whether the patient has insurance or a doctor has issued a testing order. Most health plans cover diagnostic testing for COVID-19 with no out-of-pocket cost when ordered by a physician indicating testing is medically necessary.
Memorial Healthcare has announced it is now able to assist anyone without a physician order or insurance with testing. Also, no money will be collected at time of service, said Megan Smith, Memorial vice president of quality and safety.
At Convenient Urgent Care, a nurse is on hand to confirm the patient’s desire for a test, eliminating the need for a doctor’s order. Those with no insurance are charged a $25 administrative fee.
The urgent care center continues to be ready for heavy demand for testing, an official said.
“We definitely have enough supplies, and the labs we use have gotten lots of swabs. If you go into one of our clinics, you will get tested for COVID if you want it. I can’t guarantee you’ll have no wait, but it will be a really easy, quick visit,” said Crystal Harris, general manager of Convenient Urgent Care’s four locations, in Caledonia Township, Flushing, Lapeer and Davison.
The COVID-19 testing site nearest to Shiawassee County that’s free to anyone at least 18 years old — whether or not they have medical insurance or a doctor’s order — is located at the Rite Aid drive-thru, 9090 Miller Road in Swartz Creek.
Rite Aid uses self-swab tests, administered in the store’s parking lot and overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists. Testing is available daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pre-registration is required. Visit riteaid.com and follow the link to determine if you are eligible for testing. If so, an appointment will be scheduled for you.
Memorial offers the quickest test response time, from 24 to 72 hours. Convenient Urgent Care’s test turnaround time is five to seven days. Andrea Garrison, a Democrat who is running against State Rep. Ben Frederick, R-Owosso, in November, said she waited seven days for a result from the Rite Aid drive-thru in Swartz Creek.
Garrison said she got tested about a month ago after experiencing some coronavirus symptoms. She believes COVID-19 testing should be available for free to anyone in Shiawassee County.
“I’m concerned about people who don’t have insurance. Money shouldn’t be a deterrent to testing,” Garrison said, adding that she supports Memorial for moving forward with a drive-thru testing site.
Memorial officials said they advise people experiencing mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19, like a fever, cough, muscle aches, headache, or new loss of taste or smell, or have knowingly come into contact with someone who has a confirmed case of COVID-19 to contact their primary care doctor or visit a testing location.
Those with more severe symptoms, like shortness of breath or difficulty in breathing, should contact 9-1-1 or proceed directly to the nearest emergency department, according to a Memorial news release. If able, people are asked to call ahead to the ER prior to their arrival.
Memorial suggests people obtain a testing order from their healthcare provider before scheduling an appointment for the drive-thru. An order from a provider is required to bill insurance. Anyone who does not have insurance or a physician’s order can call the hospital’s scheduling department at (989) 729-6422 for assistance in getting an order for COVID-19 testing.
All Memorial testing is conducted at the hospital’s main laboratory in Owosso. Tested patients can view their results by accessing the patient portal located on Memorial Healthcare’s website, memorialhealthcare.org. If the results are positive, the patient will receive a phone call from the ordering provider.
“From the beginning of the pandemic, Memorial Healthcare has been at the forefront in providing innovative solutions and options to keep our people safe,” Frederick said. “I join with many others in our community in applauding the Memorial Healthcare team for bringing this expanded testing option to our region as soon as it was feasible to do so.”
Long said: “Throughout the pandemic, Memorial Healthcare has been a leader in providing the most advanced testing options to members of our community in an effort to keep everyone as safe and healthy as possible.”
Memorial Healthcare is an independent, community non-profit hospital with 161 beds and a medical staff of more than 200 physicians and advanced practice providers. Memorial is the sole hospital in Shiawassee County, serving a population of approximately 68,000 with an expanded footprint in Genesee, Saginaw, Bay, and Clinton counties.
