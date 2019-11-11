OWOSSO — The Owosso Parkinson’s support group will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Shiawassee Council on Aging, 300 N. Washington St.
The guest speaker will be Tammy Williams, who is working with Taylor Life Services, a consumer services agency in Owosso. Williams is Owosso program director. She will be bringing others who can talk also about what they do.
Many people who have Parkinson’s Disease can feel depression, anxiety and feelings of paranoia, and can be psychotic or may see and hear things that are not there. The group’s guest can help with those issues.
If you or a loved one has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, you are welcome to attend. The group provides information, encouragement, fellowship and support. Call Karen Prussner at (989) 723-6901.
