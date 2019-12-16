OWOSSO — Memorial Healthcare recently welcomed Dr. Amit Masih to the team of neurology specialists at the Institute for Neuroscience at Memorial Healthcare.
Masih graduated from the St. Matthews University School of Medicine, Grand Cayman, British West Indies.
After completing residency training in neurology at Michigan State University, Masih continued at the University of Michigan, Department of Neurology and completed his fellowship training in headache medicine.
Masih serves as an assistant professor and assistant clinical professor with the Michigan State University Department of Neurology and is board certified from the United Council for Neurologic Subspecialties in Headache Medicine as well as the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology.
Masih will be practicing at the St. Johns and Owosso practices.
For more information on Masih, visit memorialhealthcare.org/provider/amit-masih-md/.
