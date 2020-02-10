OWOSSO — The Owosso Parkinson’s Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Shiawassee Council on Aging Owosso senior center, 300 N. Washington St.
The guest speaker will be Dr, Lynn Larson, who works with elderly patients and palliatative care for those who have chronic conditions.
For information, call Karen Prussner, facilitator, at (989)-723-6901.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.