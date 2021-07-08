The Argus-Press
CORUNNA — The number of new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in Shiawassee County held steady for the fourth straight week, officials reported Wednesday afternoon even as the rate of vaccinations has apparently stalled.
According to the Shiawassee County Health Department, only six new cases of the viral disease were confirmed over the past seven days — matching last week’s total. Over the previous weeks, eight, nine and seven cases were confirmed.
In addition, officials said there are now just 27 confirmed active cases, down from 29 a week ago. No county residents died from the disease. Memorial Healthcare said Monday it has two COVID-19 patients, one in the ICU.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Wednesday said just 438 new cases were confirmed from Saturday to Tuesday, along with 21 deaths. Overall, the state has seen 895,395 cases and 19,775 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
MDHHS figures show Shiawassee County with 5,738 confirmed cases and an additional 703 probable infections. The state also reports 106 confirmed deaths and two additional probable fatalities.
While the number of COVID-19 cases remains low, the rate of vaccination in the state has slowed.
According to the CDC Data Tracker, just 62 percent of Michigan residents are now vaccinated.
MDHHS’s statistics, which do not include Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, Bureau of Prisons, and most out-of-state providers, shows 56.6 percent of resident with at least one dose of vaccine.
Experts say 70 percent is the minimum necessary to prevent large disease outbreaks.
The CDC Data Tracker shows just 42.7 percent of all Shiawassee County residents (29,117) have received a dose of vaccine and only 40.6 percent are fully vaccinated.
Among sub-groups, those older than 65 show 73.3 percent fully vaccinated. Those 18 and older (which includes those 65 and older) are 49.3 percent vaccinated and those older than 12 are 46.7 percent vaccinated.
The vaccines are not yet approved for those younger than 12.
In Shiawassee County, MDHHS shows just 51.7 percent of residents with one dose and only 48 percent fully vaccinated.
According to the CDC, 78.7 percent of people older than 65 are fully vaccinated nationwide while 47.6 percent of the population overall, including children, is vaccinated.
