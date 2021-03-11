CORUNNA — The number of new Shiawassee County COVID-19 cases fell over the past week, but the number of active cases stands at more than 200, officials said Wednesday.
The Shiawassee County Health Department said the county registered just 51 new cases over the past seven days, but active cases, which had fallen to just 53, spiked to 232.
“The active case count may look alarming this week, it was discovered that when SCHD converted to how ‘recovered’ cases were calculated beginning Nov. 19, 2020, there was a glitch in the calculation/formula method,” the SCHD said in a press release. “SCHD recently discovered this glitch in the calculation method when new cases became greater than active cases. The glitch has been identified and corrected. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.”
The SCHD said the county has seen 3,696 cases overall and now has 80 deaths — up two from the previous week.
Memorial Healthcare Monday reported five people hospitalized, including one in the ICU.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said the state has seen 601,284 cases and 15,707 deaths. The state reported 634 new cases Tuesday.
Vaccinations
MDHHS said Tuesday that the state has received 3.4 million doses of vaccine and administered 2.75 million.
In Shiawassee County, the state said, 12,800 doses have been received and 16,411 administered (some people were vaccinated in other counties).
MDHHS said 21.7 percent of Michigan residents have received at least one dose of vaccine. In Shiawassee County, 19.8 percent of residents (11,073) have received at least one dose.
The SCHD recently introduced an online form for people to fill out to get onto the vaccination list. The website is hipaa.jotform.com/203646139090050.
People 50 and older who do not have an email address can call (989) 743-2460 and leave their information.
Meijer also has an online form at clinic.meijer.com/register/CL0001.
In addition, Central Pharmacy in Owosso said people could text their name, date of birth and phone number to (989) 725-1344 to get onto their list.
The state currently has opened vaccinations to essential workers in groups 1A and 1B, ag workers in group 1C, those 65 and older, and people 50 and older with underlying health issues.
Schools
According to MDHHS, a four-student outbreak was reported at New Lothrop High School. It was added to the state website Monday. The district reported the outbreak in February.
Chesaning Union Schools reported one student at the high school tested positive Friday. Byron Area Schools reported one student was positive at its high school, Monday.
Morrice Area Schools, in response to previously reported positive tests, said it will remain completely online until March 15.
Laingsburg Community Schools said a high school student was reported as positive March 4, however, the district said based on the exposure no one was asked to quarantine.
Ovid-Elsie Area Schools this week reported its boys basketball teams were canceling or postponing some games because of a positive case at Bath High School. The teams played Monday night.
