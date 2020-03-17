CORUNNA — County officials Monday said there are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Shiawassee County — but they are continuing to monitor and test people under the assumption that the virus is already here.
Officials said about 50 people are being monitored, but none are positive for the virus.
Shiawassee County Health Director Larry Johnson, Emergency Manager Jeff Weiss, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners Jeremy Root, R-District 5, and Brian Long, president/CEO of Memorial Healthcare, gathered at the Surbeck Building to give an update on the county’s response to the virus and provide new information regarding testing.
“We are facing an unprecedented situation and it requires an unprecedented response. As of (Monday) there are 54 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state of Michigan. There are zero confirmed cases in Shiawassee County,” Johnson said. “The Health Department has been working closely with federal, state and local partners. We’ve been consulting with Memorial Healthcare, emergency management, the courts, the Sheriff’s Office, our business community, schools and numerous other partners.”
Also Monday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order closing restaurants and bars, and other establishments.
“Everything we are doing is for the protection of public health, the core premise we are operating under revolves around social distancing and community separation,” Johnson said. “Following these directives along with practicing proper hygiene such as hand washing, sneezing into your arm and staying home when you’re sick will allow us to slow the spread and eventually beat this disease.”
The Shiawassee County Health Department has established a local number for residents to call if they have questions about the virus, (989) 743-2460.
“We want residents to prepare, not panic. I’m proud of our citizens and the sacrifices they are making. Americans are resilient and we will be victorious,” Johnson said.
Long said Memorial has established an alternative care site to deal with people exhibiting flu-like symptoms.
“With the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic we recognize the growing uncertainty and anxiety that the community has. That’s why we’re committed to keeping you informed and better prepared,” Long said.
Long explained Memorial implemented procedures to limit patients’ exposure to the virus and prepare for the management and treatment of any potential and/or confirmed cases of COVID-19
“This location is in operation 24/7. The alternative care site is located on the main campus of Memorial Healthcare inside the South Auditorium,” he said.
Long said currently there are about 15 individuals being processed through the site.
He said the first step isn’t to test for COVID-19 when people arrive because that puts a strain on an already short supply of test kits. Patients are tested for flu and other viruses. No one has tested positive for COVID-19, just various forms of influenza.
“If individuals are symptomatic and respond negatively to those tests then they go along in the process to be tested for COVID-19,” Long said.
“One of the biggest challenges related to test kits is availability,” he said. “From my understanding, the state does not have the capacity beyond about 115 tests on a daily basis, that’s inadequate.”
Long said that Memorial Healthcare is contracting with outside firms and bringing online in-house testing capability to fill the void.
“But it’s not operational yet and it likely won’t be for a two-week period. Once that is achieved we should be able to process 96 cases every two and a half to four hours,” he said.
Long stressed testing is not being done at Memorial. They are just a “facilitator of protocols that could lead to testing.”
Long said people experiencing severe symptoms — such as extreme shortness of breath — should call 911 or proceed directly to the emergency department.
Shiawassee County Emergency Manager Jeff Weiss said the emergency operations center has been activated.
“Our goal through this pandemic is to process information that comes through the emergency operations center and take in resource requests from the citizens of Shiawassee County,” Weiss said.
He said the Shiawassee County Health Department is the lead agency throughout the situation and “we’re are taking our cues from them.”
