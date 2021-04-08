CORUNNA — As Shiawassee County COVID-19 numbers surge upward, matching some of the fastest-growing case rates in the nation, area school districts are reporting large numbers of cases.
Five area districts have seen significant cases over the past week.
Corunna Public Schools Wednesday announced it is closing its Louise Peacock Child Services building from April 12 to April 23 because of COVID-19 cases. The district said there are an unspecified number of staff members who must quarantine at this time and because of that the facility can’t remain open.
The district said it will continue offering before- and after-school care for families that require it, as well as preschool and seedlings child care. Regular preschool will resume April 26.
In addition the district reported multiple COVID-19 cases in other buildings over the past week. Monday, the district announced the COVID cases, but did not specify buildings or whether the people involved were staff or students.
Owosso Public Schools reported eight cases over the past week, including individuals at the high school, Bentley Bright Beginnings, Bryant Elementary, the middle school and Central Elementary. The cases resulted in 20 students and two staff members quarantining.
New Lothrop Area Public Schools announced this week that six students have tested positive for the virus. In addition, 48 students overall were told to quarantine.
Chesaning Union Schools reported eight students, at the middle and high schools, have tested positive in the past week. The district did not report quarantine numbers.
Durand Area Schools reported five cases over the past week, affecting Bertha Neal and Robert Kerr elementaries, and the middle school.
Perry Public Schools, Byron Area Schools, Laingsburg Community Schools and Morrice Area Schools did not report any cases in the past week on their respective websites.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Wednesday said the state has seen 715,478 cases of COVID-19 overall and 16,237 deaths.
In its weekly update, the Shiawassee County Health Department Wednesday reported 4,435 cases and 84 deaths. The 335 new cases reported since March 31 mark the highest weekly increase so far in 2021, eclipsing the 266 cases reported by health officials the first week of January.
There are currently 749 active cases of the virus in the county, health officials said Wednesday, up 260 from March 31.
Hospitalizations
Memorial Healthcare Monday reported 17 patients hospitalized with COVID, including two in its ICU. The facility reported being at 57 percent capacity.
Several area hospitals are reporting they are at more than 90 percent capacity, including McLaren Greater Lansing (94 percent), McLaren-Flint (97) and Sparrow (97).
According to MDHHS, Region 1, which includes Shiawassee County, has 1,850 hospital beds with 1,311 occupied. ICU beds total 206 with 178 in use.
Vaccination options
n HomeJoy, a Corunna home-care firm, is taking registrations for homebound individuals interested in the vaccine at (989) 666-3887.
n Village Care Pharmacy, M-52 and M-21 in Owosso, is taking registrations at (989) 720-4545.
n The SCHD has opened an online “interest form” available through its website (hipaa.jotform.com/203646139090050) through which people who qualify can sign up to be contacted when an appointment is available. Anyone 16 and older may use the form.
n People also may call (989) 743-2460. Memorial Healthcare is using the Health Department’s waiting list to determine who receives shots.
Second-dose clinics are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday. The facility is currently contacting people on the SCHD waiting list.
n To get onto Central Pharmacy-Owosso’s list, call or text your name, date of birth and phone number to (989) 725-1344. Central Pharmacy-Laingsburg can be reached by calling (989) 651-1777. The Central Pharmacy-Perry number is (517) 625-8640, press “0” to reach a technician.
n The Meijer online form is available at clinic.meijer.com/register/CL0001.
n VGs is offering some appointments. Visit shopvgs.com/covid19vaccine for more information.
n The Rite Aid vaccine scheduler allows people to find appointments throughout Michigan at https://tinyurl.com/6ytk9mtp.
n The Walgreens website is walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19?ban=covid_scheduler_brandstory_main_March2021.
n Clinton County residents can add their name to the Mid-Michigan District Health Department list at mmdhd.org/covid-vaccine-information/. The website also includes links for a number of other potential vaccination sites.
n The Saginaw County Health Department vaccination site is saginawpublichealth.org/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine/.
Have another local option? Let us know. Email news@argus-press.com.
