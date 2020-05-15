COVID-19 cases continue rise; deaths unchanged

CORUNNA — Seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were announced in Shiawassee County Thursday, bringing the total to 222 infections.
However, the death toll in the county remained at 19 and officials now say 85 people have recovered.
All but one local person who died has been older than 60.
Statewide the number of cases climbed to 49,582 with 4,787 deaths.
Testing in the county continues to increase, with 3,131 people tested locally — up 37 from the previous day. Only nine people are currently hospitalized.
“The Shiawassee County Health Department is pleased with Memorial Healthcare’s capacity to test in the county. Continued expansion of testing capabilities is essential in understanding the prevalence of COVID-19 in our community,” Shiawssee County health educator Grace Czubachowski said.
The increase of seven cases from the previous day is the largest since May 7 when the case total jumped by nine.
Women continue to account for the majority of cases with 155 infections. However, men have died at a higher rate (11-8).
According to the Shiawassee County Health Department, there is no specific reason health officials can point to for the seemingly increased risk men face from the disease.
“It’s been suggested in some medical journals that underlying health conditions and hormonal influences may play a factor,” Czubachowski said.
Long-term care and assisted living residents account for 135 of the county’s cases. Additional cases at area facilities were reported among staff, although they are counted among general public numbers.
According to the Shiawassee County Health Department, facility cases break down with 60 at Durand Senior Care and Rehab (at least 13 staff also were ill), 17 at Pleasant View (with at least 12 additional staff infected), six at The Meadows and four at The Lodges of Durand.
Both Pleasant View and Durand Senior Care announced this week they have seen no new infections since the initial outbreaks led to facility-wide testing. In large part because of the long-term care facilities, Durand leads the area in infections with 94. Owosso has 73 and Perry reports 12 cases.
People older than 50, many at care facilities, account for 161 of the county’s infections.
In the area, Chesaning continues tosee an increase in infections, with 18 as of Thursday. The village had been reporting fewer than six until this week.
Maple Grove Township is reporting nine cases as of Thursday.
Chapin, Brady and Chesaning townships all have fewer than five.
Saginaw County Health Department officials did not respond to an email seeking additional information.
Maybe Karl Manke should keep giving haircuts? See how many new cases we could have in a couple of weeks....
