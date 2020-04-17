Food pantry to ‘deliver’ to vehicles this month

OWOSSO — Every month, the Greater Lansing Food Bank provides free food to Shiawassee County residents through a mobile food pantry.
That’s changing this month.
“Due to the crisis we’re having here with COVID-19, we’re having a drive-thru food pantry,” Greater Lansing Food Bank Director of Operations Kim Harkness said. “But all of our pantries are open. We’re ready to serve.”
The food bank, in partnership with First United Methodist Church, is providing free fresh and non-perishable food items to county residents from 9 to 11 a.m. April 25 at the church, 1500 N. Water St. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.
Those who visit the drive-thru pantry must prove they are Shiawassee County residents by means of a driver’s license or Michigan ID. They will be asked to line up in their vehicles along the circle drive on the west side of the church.
Everyone will be asked to stay inside their vehicles. Registration will be completed next to their vehicles.
Those in line will be asked to open their trunks. Packages containing food — each family receives a specific amount — will be placed in the trunks by food bank personnel, who are hauling the food from Lansing in a semi-truck.
“We’re going to maintain social distancing and still get the food to the people,” the Rev. Deane Wyllys of First United Methodist Church said. “We’re keeping it safe.”
The Greater Lansing Food Bank’s mobile pantry partners with area pantries that belong to the Shiawassee Hunger Network. Their goal is to provide food to residents who are senior citizens on fixed incomes and families or individuals with limited or low income jobs.
Durand Loaves & Fishes — which is not part of the network — recently announced a temporary closure of its pantry due to coronavirus restrictions. However, all of the Hunger Network pantries are open except for LINC, because it is located inside Owosso Public Schools’ Lincoln High School, which is closed.
Food Network pantries still operating, with curbside service only, include:
- Bancroft Congregational Church
- Corunna United Methodist Church
- Bethany Bible Baptist Church in Durand
- St. Mary Outreach Food Pantry-St. Mary Catholic Church in Durand
- Laingsburg Area Food Pantry-Laingsburg United Methodist Church
- Lennon Area Food Pantry-Lennon Wesleyan Church
- New Lothrop United Methodist Food Pantry
- Bethal Beacon of Hope-Bethel Evangelical Free Church in Owosso
- Catholic Charities of Shiawassee and Genesee in Owosso
- Christ Episcopal Church of Owosso Outreach Center
- First Church of God of Owosso
- Salvation Army-Owosso Citadel
- Saint John’s United Church of Christ of Owosso
- Shiawassee Council on Aging Seniors Pantry
- Perry-Morrice-Shaftsburg Food Pantry
- Vernon Lighthouse Pentecostal Church of God
Some of the pantries require pre-registration and/or appointments, along with a current Michigan ID and address verification. Call for details.
For assistance in applying for food benefits or locating other food resources, call the Greater Lansing Food Bank Assistance Line at (517) 899-9457.
