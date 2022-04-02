CORUNNA — With a mission as important as child abuse prevention, sub-40 temperatures didn’t stop Voices for Children Advocacy Center of Genesee and Shiawassee counties from raising awareness.
April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and Voices for Children kicked it off with its annual pinwheel planting event in front of the 35th Circuit Courthouse in Corunna.
“No matter how cold it is, we’re out here because we care for children,” said Ellen Lynch, vice president of victim services for Voices for Children, a position Lynch has held for more than 10 years.
Why does Voices for Children plant pinwheels in front of the courthouse? In 2008, Prevent Child Abuse America introduced the pinwheel as the new national symbol for child abuse prevention, because “by its very nature, the pinwheel connotes playfulness, joy, and childhood. It has come to serve as a physical reminder of the great childhoods we want for all children.”
Child abuse is a nationwide issue, particularly in Shiawassee and Genesee counties. According to Voices for Children, 1 in 6 children are victims of child abuse in Shiawassee County; in Genesee County, it’s as many as 1 in 4. Both are significantly higher than the U.S. average of 1 in 10 children that are abused.
Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart participated in the event, addressing the audience gathered in front of the courthouse.
“We need to help amplify voices of children who are victims of sexual and domestic assault,” he said. “The best way we can do that is to get together and make a statement: They need help.”
Stewart called presiding over child abuse cases “heart-wrenching.”
“You see a child who’s been harmed and you want to help, and you’ve got to do what you can within the law to give them the help and support that they need and deserve,” Stewart said.
Voices for Children has a variety of services to provide victims of child abuse and their families resources, including forensic-child-focused interviews, medical evaluations, therapy services, support, advocacy and resources. Parents and children are able to receive the services they need and ask any questions they want.
Owosso Public Safety Director Kevin Lenkart — who also serves on the Board at Voices for Children — said the non-profit organization partners with professionals from different organizations.
“On a local level, we partner with local police departments as well as the prosecutor’s office to help coordinate overall investigations for child assault and sexual assault in our county, and has been doing so for a very long time. Our goal is to support the children in any way we can,” Lenkart said.
Per Voices for Children’s website, this team is a Multi-Discplinary Team (MDT) that allows the child to only have to recount the event once, while also leading to the effective prosecution of the offender.
The pinwheel event is only the beginning of events the organization is hosting for National Child Abuse Prevention Month. Also coming up are free prevention trainings April 6, Wear Blue Days April 7-8, and a collaborative fundraiser with the Fitness Coliseum of Owosso called Reps to Raise Your Voice April 16. More information can be found on the organization’s Facebook page and at voicesforcac.org.
Lynch said all the events are geared towards the organization’s ultimate goal: ending child abuse.
“We want to raise awareness through our county, state and country that child abuse will not be tolerated, and we want everyone to do their part in chipping in to help prevent child abuse.”
