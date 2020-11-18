LANSING — The American Red Cross and country music star Martina McBride have joined together this holiday season to remind people to take care of one another, sharing comfort and joy with hospital patients through the gift of blood donation.
As the U.S. experiences a new surge in COVID-19 cases, the Red Cross is becoming increasingly concerned about the nation’s blood supply — including convalescent plasma. A convalescent plasma donation collects plasma from COVID-19 survivors because antibodies to the disease in their blood may help patients who are currently fighting the virus.
McBride is reaching out to country music fans and all eligible individuals, “If nobody has ever asked you to give blood before, I’m asking you to give blood – especially during this trying time.”
As a thank-you for helping meet the need for blood donations now through Dec. 15, Suburban Propane is offering blood, platelet and plasma donors a chance to win an Outdoor Living Experience, powered by Propane, to enable a lucky winner to enjoy socially distanced celebrations with family and friends this holiday season. The prize includes a propane-powered pizza oven, fire pit, outdoor heater and stipend toward propane.
Eligible individuals are urged to make an appointment to donate blood now to help patients in need. Find a donation opportunity using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling (800) 733-2767.
Local blood drives include:
n From noon to 5:45 p.m. today at the Owosso Knights of Columbus, 1259 E. Main St.
n From 8:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Tuesday at New Lothrop High School, 9285 Genesee St.
n From 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Owosso Knights of Columbus, 1259 E. Main St.
n From noon to 5:45 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Owosso VFW, 519 S. Chipman St.
n From 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Dec. 9 at Perry High School, 2555 W. Britton Road.
n From noon to 5:45 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Durand VFW Post 2272, 923 N. Saginaw St.
