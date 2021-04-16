OWOSSO — Memorial Healthcare announced this week that Jacob Perrin, a physician sssistant, has joined its medical staff.
Perrin completed a bachelor’s degree in exercise science from Central Michigan University and graduated in 2020 with a master’s degree in biomedical science/physician assistant concentration from the University of Toledo.
He has joined Memorial Healthcare Family Medicine, 1975 W. M-21, Suite 104.
