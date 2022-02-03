New confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Shiawassee County fell by nearly half in the past week, though the county’s positivity rate remains high.
The Shiawassee County Health Department reported 490 new cases of the virus Wednesday. That is a sharp dropoff from the previous week, when the health department reported 804 new cases.
The county’s testing positivity rate, however remained above 30% for the fourth straight week at 31.36%. Anything over 3% is considered community spread.
Overall, Michigan has now recorded 2.28 million virus cases and 32,638 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
The MDHHS said Memorial Healthcare in Owosso has 16 total COVID-19 patients, with three in the ICU. The hospital is at 63% capacity.
In region 1 — which includes Shiawassee, Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot, Hillsdale, Ingham, Jackson, Lenawee and Livingston counties — 167 of the 201 ICU beds were occupied. Of the 1,774 hospital beds, 1,226 were occupied.
