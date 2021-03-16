Vaccine supply still tight in Shiawassee County

The Argus-Press
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — Vaccine availability continues to grow slowly in the Shiawassee County area.
The Shiawassee County Health Department Monday said it received 1,300 doses — enough for 900 first doses and 200 second doses of the Moderna vaccine. The county allocated 1,050 to “community partners” to use for either dose.
Memorial Healthcare Monday said it has received 500 doses from the SCHD and another 200 from the state.
The hospital has been contacting individuals on the SCHD waiting list to schedule people for first-dose clinics Wednesday, Thursday and Friday in the hospital auditorium.
In addition to Memorial Healthcare, the SCHD said people should check with Meijer and Kroger, both of which are receiving state supplies separately.
Central Pharmacy in Owosso, Perry and Laingsurg are scheduling appointments.
Central Pharmacy and Perry Area Fire Rescue also are offering vaccines for homebound people.
Walgreens and Rite Aid both offer online scheduling for vaccines.
People in groups 1A and 1B are eligible, as well as ag workers and people 50 or older with underlying conditions, and caregivers/guardians of children with health needs.
The list opens for anyone 50 and older on March 22 and for anyone 16 and older on April 5.
Get Vaccinated
n The SCHD has opened an online “interest form” available through its website (hipaa.jotform.com/203646139090050) through which people who qualify can sign up to be contacted when an appointment is available. Anyone 18 and older may use the form.
n People also may call (989) 743-2460. Memorial Healthcare is using the Health Department’s vaccine waiting list to determine who receives shots.
n To get onto Central Pharmacy-Owosso’s list, call or text your name, date of birth and phone number to (989) 725-1344. Central Pharmacy-Laingsburg can be reached by calling (989) 651-1777. The Central Pharmacy-Perry number is (517) 625-8640, press “0” to reach a technician.
n The Meijer online form is available at clinic.meijer.com/register/CL0001.
n The Rite Aid vaccine scheduler allows people to find appointments throughout Michigan at https://tinyurl.com/6ytk9mtp.
n The Walgreens website is walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19?ban=covid_scheduler_brandstory_main_March2021.
n Clinton County residents can add their name to the Mid-Michigan District Health Department list at mmdhd.org/covid-vaccine-information/. The website also includes links for a number of other potential vaccination sites.
n The Saginaw County Health Department vaccination site is saginawpublichealth.org/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine/.
