CORUNNA — The number of Shiawassee County COVID-19 cases remained at 244, officials said Wednesday afternoon.
The Shiawassee County Health Department said 211 people are considered recovered and — including the 26 people who have died — there are only seven active cases of the respiratory virus in the county.
Health department officials also announced Wednesday that, effective immediately, COVID-19 updates will occur on a weekly basis moving forward. The latest information will be posted once-a-week on the department’s Facebook page, facebook.com/shiawasseehealthdepartment, and website, health.shiawassee.net. Officials did not indicate what day the weekly updates will be posted.
Statewide, officials report 60,393 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 5,792 deaths.
Michigan reported just two deaths linked to COVID-19 Wednesday, the third time in four days the number has been lower than five. New cases climbed for the second straight day, however, to 204 after reaching a low of 74 Monday.
In Shiawassee County, officials say they have tested 4,446 people since testing began.
Most positive tests have come from the Durand ZIP Code area (95) and Owosso (85). Many of those cases are tied to long-term care facilities.
Elsewhere, Saginaw County reports 1,142 cases and 117 deaths. Chapin and Chesaning townships report fewer than five cases each while Brady Township has five and Maple Grove Township has nine. The village of Chesaning now has 33 cases.
