CORUNNA — The number of new cases of COVID-19 in Shiawassee County fell for the sixth straight week, according to the Shiawassee County Health Department.
Even though the number of known active cases now numbers just 157, officials reported two new deaths.
Overall, Shiawassee County has seen 3,531 cases of COVID-19 and 75 deaths. Statewide, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says 577,203 people have been infected and 15,188 have died.
In Shiawassee County, the number of new cases in one week peaked in early December at 350. It has declined nearly every week since then and totaled just 46 cases in the SCHD’s latest weekly report. There were 56 cases a week ago.
Active cases of the disease have declined each week since reaching a high of 1,356 in December.
Deaths also declined from a record six two weeks ago. Every local victim except one has been older than 60. Overall, 34 men have died and 41 women.
Memorial Healthcare, according to MDHHS, now has just four patients hospitalized.
Among long-term care facilities, Chesaning Nursing and Rehab Center reported one new case.
The MDHHS is reporting Shiawassee County has received 7,800 vaccine doses. However, 9,788 people have received at least one shot because some are obtaining vaccinations in other counties.
Statewide, MDHHS reported 939 new COVID cases Wednesday, up from 775 the previous day. Eleven people died Wednesday statewide.
